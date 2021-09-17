Minister calls on Pala bishop

KOTTAYAM

17 September 2021 19:52 IST

Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan on Friday visited Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt at the bishop’s house in Pala.

After the visit, which lasted for about 45 minutes, Mr. Vasavan told mediapersons that his visit had nothing to do with the ongoing controversy over the prelate’s remarks about narcotic jihad.

“The Chief Minister has already made the government’s stance clear and I have nothing more to add. Neither the Church nor the government wants these unwarranted discussions to go on for long. However, there are some extremist forces who want to create issues and the government does not intend to compromise with any form of terrorism,” he said.

Despite the Minister's statement, the meeting assumed attention for its timing. Official sources said the abrupt visit was part of an attempt by the LDF government to end the raging controversy on its own and thus prevent the Opposition from taking credit over settling the issue.