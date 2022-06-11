Minister calls for prompt scan facilities at MCH

June 11, 2022 18:35 IST

Health Minister Veena George has directed that three CT scan machines and one MRI machine at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) remain functional round the clock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement here on Friday, she said that necessary steps should be taken to reduce the waiting time for scanning and that scan reports should be given to patients without delay.

Ms. George paid a visit to the emergency wing of the MCH on Thursday night to assess the functioning of the casualty services. She visited the X-ray, scan centres, and the Cath lab, and interacted with the staff and the patients.

A meeting was convened at the office of the Health Minister on Friday morning as part of the initiatives being taken to improve services at the MCH.

Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, MCH Superintendent A. Nizaruddeen, and various department heads, participated in the meeting.