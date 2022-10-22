Minister calls for planning projects on the basis of agricultural census findings

October 22, 2022

The census will be carried out using mobile application software in all local bodies and 473 temporary enumerators will complete it in three phases

The State government aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the agriculture sector, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said. Inaugurating a district-level training programme on Saturday as part of the 11th agricultural census, she said that new projects could be planned on the basis of the agricultural census to ensure comprehensive development of the sector. “Fallow lands in the district should be identified and cultivated. For this, everyone, irrespective of age, should take up farming. Families can also become financially secure by producing organic and chemical-free agricultural products,” said the Minister, who added that the government had been implementing several innovative projects to promote agriculture. The agricultural census will be carried out using mobile application software in all local bodies. A total of 473 temporary enumerators will complete the census in three phases covering all 1,420 wards of the district. The first phase will begin in November and the training sessions will be handled by officials. Economics And Statistics department deputy director V. Vijayakumar presided over the function. Additional District Magistrate R. Beenarani, Joint Director K. Halima Begum, District Officer S. Bindu, District Town Planner M.V. Shari, Deputy Planning Officer Rajalakshmi, and Agriculture Deputy Director Rajalakshmi, were present on the occasion.



