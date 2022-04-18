Minister calls for holding file adalats soon

The file adalat is being held in all local bodies and within the Local Self-Government department

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.V. Govindan has called on local bodies across the State to complete the pending file adalats as per schedule.

The file adalat is being held in all local bodies and within the Local Self-Government department as part of the Navakeralam Thaddeshakam 2022 campaign.

All the files that were pending as of January 31 this year will be categorised by year and office as part of the adalat. Files that can be disposed of at the local body level are being done so, while those that need to be referred to higher offices are being sent to appropriate authority and reports submitted. While all local bodies have submitted such files to the higher authorities, the district offices have to send such files before April 20 and the directorates have to do it before April 25.

The local bodies have been asked to take necessary action and dispose of all pending files by April 21, the last date for physical adalats.

Prior notice has to be issued to the applicant or any other person, if there is a need for them to appear directly for file processing. All pending files have to be disposed of at the governmental level by April 30.

Mr. Govindan said that nodal officers had been nominated for each office, each district and for the State as a whole for ensuring the efficient completion of the file adalat. Proper documentation of the file adalat process also would be done, said the Minister.