Minister Bindu stresses on need for fostering innovation and start-up culture

New academic and administrative blocks inaugurated at Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Kaimanam

Published - September 26, 2024 11:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has stressed on the importance of fostering an innovation and start-up ecosystem in higher education institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new academic and an administrative block at Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Kaimanam, the Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to equipping students with essential academic and vocational skills.

“By nurturing a culture of innovation, we aim at preparing our students for the demands of the industrial sector and mould Kerala into a new knowledge society,” she said, adding nearly 500 incubators had already been established across various technical education institutions.

Such efforts had been complemented by the launch of Young Innovation Clubs to encourage creative thinking among students. The government had been providing financial assistance ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh to make ideas a reality. Besides, through the Knowledge Mission and Kerala Startup Mission, students received technical guidance and mentorship, enhancing their entrepreneurial prospects.

Dr. Bindu also said that the higher education sector had received an unprecedented allocation of ₹6000 crore in the past four years.

The new academic block at the polytechnic college is being constructed at a cost of ₹5.8 crore. Moreover, administrative sanction has been accorded for the second phase of the administrative block, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore.

Director of Technical Education Shalij P.R. presided over the function. College Principal Beena S. spoke.

