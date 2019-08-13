Minister assures all help to flood-affected people

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has assured the flood-hit people that the government will be with them.

“Don’t get worried or scared. The government will be with you,” the Minister told the flood-affected families accommodated at the relief camp at G.M. U.P. School, Kattampally, on Monday.

He said relief camps would function till the condition was suitable for people staying there to return home.

The government has done everything required for that, he said, adding that there was no need for panic or concern. Help from volunteers will be made available for cleaning up flooded homes, he informed.

24X7 camps

The Minister said all facilities, including food and health care, had been arranged at the relief camps. Revenue and local body officials are manning relief camps round-the-clock, he noted. The Minister also visited the camps at Muchilot Bhagavathi Temple auditorium and Narath East L.P. School at Narath, Kambil Mappila High School, and Mayyil. He was accompanied by James Mathew, MLA, and District Collector T.V. Subhash.

Speaking to reporters at Narath, Mr. Jayarajan called for coordinated efforts by government agencies, political, social and youth organisations, and the public for cleaning up flood-affected homes. Many of those who fled their homes due to flooding cannot afford the expenses of cleaning them up, he said, adding that such people should be given all support. In several places, wells have been contaminated by floodwaters, he informed. Concerted efforts are required to carry out sanitation activities in public places and institutions to prevent spread of contagious diseases, the Minister said.