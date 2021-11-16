Minister assuages concerns of people

KOLLAM

16 November 2021 19:32 IST

Balagopal, Chinchu Rani visit relief camps in Munroe Thuruthu

The Government will provide all assistance to those affected by rain-related disasters, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Tuesday.

He was visiting relief camps in Munroe Thuruthu, one of the worst-hit parts of the district. “By taking ample precautions we can bring down the intensity of hardships caused by heavy rain. Blocked canals and creeks that disrupt the water flow is one reason that led to flooding and steps will be taken to address that,” the Minister said.

Mr. Balagopal said long-term plans to improve the living conditions of the islanders were under consideration.

“Compared to earlier times, flooding has increased during the rainy season. Along with this, tidal flooding too has made the lives of the people miserable. A permanent solution must be found for this and various possibilities, including proposals for comprehensive development of tourism, will be explored,” said the Minister after interacting with residents of camps functioning at Government MG Lower Primary School, Bethel LP School, VS Upper Primary School, and the Kalluvila Bhargavi Auditorium.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, and local body representatives accompanied the Minister during the visit.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani said the government would consider a special package to address the distress of Munroe Thuruthu residents. After visiting the camps, she added that financial assistance would be provided for those who had lost their homes.

“Houses and cattle sheds that were partially damaged in the rain will also receive the necessary assistance. Fodder will be made available to livestock farmers,” she said.

As the water level in the Kallada river continued to rise, many families on the banks were moved to safer places. Apart from Munroe Thuruthu, camps were opened at Poruvazhy, Sooranad North, West Kallada, and Mynagappally villages in Kunnathur taluk.

The district administration has ensured all facilities in the camps with the help of local bodies. Around 200 beds along with masks and sanitisers were made available in the schools where the camps are functioning.

While each camp has provision for antigen tests, the Health Department also distributed doxycycline tablets to prevent possible outbreaks of leptospirosis.