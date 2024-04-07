GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister asks schools following State syllabus to avoid vacation classes

April 07, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has asked schools following the State syllabus to avoid vacation classes.

A number of complaints in this regard were coming in from parents and students, the Minister said in a statement here on Sunday.

As per the Kerala Education Rules (KER) Chapter 7 Section 1, the months of April and May are summer vacation time. Schools close for the vacation on the last working day in March and reopen on the first working day in June., he said.

There were also allegations that money was being collected without the consent of parents and children while conducting summer classes. This should not happen. Summer was at a peak at present. The heat was beyond what children could bear. It would lead to health issues and mental stress in children.

The High Court had permitted schools not governed by KER to conduct summer classes for students of Classes X and XII from 7.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. It had also made it clear that the arrangement for holding vacation classes would be subject to executive orders to be passed in future on vacation classes.

The Left Democratic Front government policy was to ensure equal justice for all students. All schools closing and opening at the same time was social justice for . Children and parents were engaging in academic and non-academic activities on their own. There was no intention to regulate these, the Minister said.

