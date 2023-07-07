Minister asks local bodies to take the lead in disaster management and flood relief efforts

July 07, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh on Friday called on local bodies to take the lead in disaster management and flood relief efforts with the monsoon strengthening in the State over the past few days.

Local bodies should coordinate with various departments, officials and volunteers as part of this. All measures should be taken to resolve the difficulties of the people by following the instructions given by the authorities including the State government and District Collectors.

He said that approval for emergency spending to deal with calamities would be given. The local bodies had played a key role in disaster management and relief activities during the flood of 2018 and 2019. Relief camps should be opened in places where required and people should be relocated. Basic facilities, including food and medical treatment facilities, should be ensured near relief camps.

Waste management activities have to be stepped up to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. It should be ensured that the announcements and notifications of the Disaster Management Authority reach the people. People’s representatives should take the lead in this. Hazardous boards and hoardings should be removed immediately, said Mr. Rajesh.

