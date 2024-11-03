GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews rail development projects during visit to Kozhikode

Updated - November 03, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visiting the Kozhikode Railway Station on November 3 to assess the ongoing works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visiting the Kozhikode Railway Station on November 3 to assess the ongoing works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a window trailing inspection from Aluva to Kozhikode as part of his visit on Sunday (November 3), closely examining the state of railway infrastructure, safety and signalling systems, and the progress of development initiatives along the route. Later, in a review meeting held in Kozhikode, the Minister conducted a detailed appraisal of rail development projects in Kerala.

The meeting focused on evaluating key projects aimed at enhancing passenger amenities, safety measures, and operational efficiency with special emphasis placed on station redevelopment, track renewal, and electrification. Later, the Minister visited Kozhikode Railway Station and inspected the ongoing works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs; M.K. Raghavan, MP; former Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan; R.N. Singh, general manager; Southern Railways; Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, divisional railway manager, Palakkad; and other senior officials of the zone participated in the meeting.

Published - November 03, 2024 08:38 pm IST

