ADVERTISEMENT

Minister apprised of need for Vande Bharat Express on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route

Published - July 03, 2024 08:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Expressing angst at a pair of Vande Bharat Express rakes that were sent to Kerala during the past year now operating outside the State, Hibi Eden, MP, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday and apprised him of the long-pending need for a Vande Bharat train on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru route and an integrated rail terminal on 100 acres of underutilised railway land at Ponnurunni.

While the Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru will bring some relief to commuters from the State, the integrated terminal held the key to decongesting Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town railway stations, he told the Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US