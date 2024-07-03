Minister apprised of need for Vande Bharat Express on Ernakulam-Bengaluru route

Expressing angst at a pair of Vande Bharat Express rakes that were sent to Kerala during the past year now operating outside the State, Hibi Eden, MP, met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday and apprised him of the long-pending need for a Vande Bharat train on the Ernakulam-Bengaluru route and an integrated rail terminal on 100 acres of underutilised railway land at Ponnurunni.

While the Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru will bring some relief to commuters from the State, the integrated terminal held the key to decongesting Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town railway stations, he told the Minister.

