Minister appeals to specialist teachers to withdraw stir

January 29, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has appealed to specialist teachers protesting outside the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala (SSK) to withdraw their agitation.

The Minister, in a statement, said the honorarium for specialist teachers in art, physical education and work experience was shared between the Union government and the State on a 60:40 basis. However, the Centre slashed the honorarium to ₹6,000 with three days of work a week. The State’s share was ₹4,000, taking the total to ₹10,000.

Following talks between the protesting teachers and the Minister, it was decided to increase the honorarium to ₹12,000 though the Central share had not been hiked. The Minister had promised that arrears since September last year would be paid. The demand to post the specialist teachers to the nearest block resource centres of the SSK would also be acknowledged, he said.

He also said steps would be taken for their appointment full-time, matching honorarium, and getting Union government assistance. The General Education Principal Secretary would also be entrusted with submitting a report on all issues faced by specialist teachers.

However, instead of rolling back the protest on the Minister’s assurances, a section of specialist teachers had continued the protests. They should understand the government’s limitation and withdraw the agitation, the Minister appealed in the statement.

