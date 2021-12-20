Minister appeals to all to get vaccinated

‘COVID disease severity, hospitalisation is less in vaccinated population’

In the background of an impending COVID-19 surge because of Omicron spread, people who are yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 should do so immediately, Health Minister Veena George has appealed.

There is no vaccine shortage in the State like before and at present, the State has a buffer stock of 11 lakh doses of vaccines. Vaccination facilities in Government hospitals are not crowded and people should make use of this opportunity to complete their vaccination, she said.

Those who are due for the second dose should complete the vaccination as soon as possible. The second dose of Covishield should be taken between 84-116 days and Covaxin, between 28-42 days.

People should not show any hesitancy in completing the vaccination as two doses within the prescribed time frame are necessary to build immunity. COVID disease severity, ICU occupancy/hospitalisation and death has been seen to be less in the vaccinated population.

It is important that everyone in the community are protected with vaccines so that the intensity of a possible third wave of COVID-19 can be minimised, Ms. George said.