Minister Antony Raju to inaugurate Constitution Day observance today

November 25, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate the Constitution Day observance organised by the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Saturday. Elamaram Kareem, MP, will preside over the programme. Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General P.D.T. Achary will deliver the keynote address. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.