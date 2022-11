November 25, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Transport Minister Antony Raju will inaugurate the Constitution Day observance organised by the Institute of Parliamentary Affairs at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Saturday. Elamaram Kareem, MP, will preside over the programme. Former Lok Sabha Secretary-General P.D.T. Achary will deliver the keynote address.