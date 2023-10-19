Minister announces steps to help jackfruit entrepreneurs

October 19, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government will launch a slew of initiatives aimed at ensuring adequate remuneration for entrepreneurs making value- added products from jackfruit, Agriculture minister P.Prasad said here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a one-day workshop organised by the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium, he said efforts were on to bring more area in the State under fruit cultivation. “The department has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Packaging to promote marketing of value- added products from agricultural produce and farmers across the State will be trained in packaging their products to ensure better shelf life”.

The Minister said the government was promoting the brand name KeralaGrow for value added agricultural products and 205 products were selling well on e- commerce platforms. More products would be added to the list soon.

Mr.Prasad announced that an incubation centre would be established for value- added products from jackfruit. A scientific study would be conducted to assess the potential of value addition and marketing and jackfruit prooducts from Kerala would be exhibited at trade fairs across the world.

The Minister added that moves were on to bring 25 lakh households in the State into the Poshaka Samruddhi Mission to ensure proper nutrition. Nutrition plates would be prepared with domestic agricultural products.

Mr.Prasad also announced that a clinic would be organised to help entrepreneurs prepare detailed project reports for manufacture of jackfruit products. A nodal officer would be appointed for the purpose.

Director of Agriculture KS Anju presided. Chairman, State Agricultural Prices Board P.Rajasekharan, officials from the Agriculture department, farmers and entrepreneurs were present.

