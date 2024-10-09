Minister allays apprehensions on four-year degree course

The public need not have any concerns regarding the four-year degree course as the government had done ample homework to make the move to the new system. It would not augur well for anyone to create unnecessary apprehensions on the four-year course amongst the public, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

She was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Abid Hussain on the shift to the four-year degree course

Dr. Bindu claimed that the four-year degree courses would only add to the list of accomplishments of the State in the higher education sector.

Skill Development & Career Counselling Centres will soon start functioning in all colleges in all universities. The process of empanelling those institutions which can impart skill and internship is being done now

The government’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP) and Cooperative Academy of Professional Education (Kerala) are also coordinating with the colleges with regard to skill enhancement.

The government has also kept the interaction open on the new examination models. The system is slowly shifting to the Teaching-learning -- and evaluation methods to assess a student’s knowledge, skill and aptitude in every course. From the first semester itself, this process will be initiated

The move to the four-year degree course was made in a phased manner after completing all training programmes.The four-year course has been formulated on the basis of the recommendations of the Higher Education Reforms Commission

The first comprehensive higher education curriculum for the State was formulated by the curriculum committee chaired by Suresh Das after lengthy deliberations. Several rounds of discussions, training programmes and workshops were held with the participation of all stakeholders, including Vice-Chancellors, Syndicate members, senate and academic council members, faculty and students to reach the details of the curriculum to everyone.

It should be remembered that the State ventured into the four-year degree programme after completing the preparation of the syllabus for all universities, Dr. Bindu said. The faculty is being provided adequate training too

The Minister said that a uniform academic calendar has been prepared so that the academic activities and examinations in all universities in the State can be taken forward in a coordinated manner.

A platform connecting all universities in the State has been formed and all registrars are a part of this platform

She also dismissed apprehensions that language teachers will end up teaching ability enhancement courses

The Higher Education Council, which is directly giving training to over 6,000 faculty, is now conducting a training programme in connection with the Kerala Resources for Education Administration and Planning, Dr. Bindu added

