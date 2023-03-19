HamberMenu
Minister Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurates roadside rest centre at Pallikkara

March 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Ports, Museums, and Archaeology Ahammad Devarkovil has said that roadside rest centres are essential in a situation where travel has become a necessity for everyone.

Inaugurating the rest centre at Pallikkara constructed by Kanhangad Block panchayat here on Sunday, the Minister said all Block and grama panchayats should implement the facility that is very useful for tourists and long distance travellers including women and children.

MLA C.H. Kunhambu presided over the function. Block panchayat Assistant Executive Engineer V. Mitra presented the report. Pallikkara grama panchayat president M. Kumaran was present.

