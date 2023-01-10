ADVERTISEMENT

Minister accuses Centre of attempting to control State varsities

January 10, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Holding that the country is fast drifting towards theocracy and thus to fascism, Law and industries Minister S. P Rajeeve here on Tuesday accused the Centre of attempting to take control of State universities through a University Grants Commission regulation.

Inaugurating the general session of the 38th annual conference of the Mahatma Gandhi University Employees Association, Mr. Rajeeve said attempts were being made to subvert law through new regulations. “The State government is trying to bring fundamental changes in the field of higher education. The State government, on its part, is trying to build a better Kerala by addressing the problems experienced by it currently,’’ he said.

Earlier in the day, members of the MGUEA took out a march. CITU national working committee member A.V. Russell and Syndicate member Shajila Biwi S., NGO Union vice president V. Anilkumar, AKPCTA president Joji Alex, and others addressed the gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US