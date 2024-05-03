GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mining lease: Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, adduces more “evidence”

May 03, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan said he had adduced more evidence in court to prove that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had unduly favoured a Kochi-based mining company to extract rare minerals from leased land. 

Mr. Kuzhalnadan had moved the court of the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance, in Thiruvananthapuram seeking a court-monitored inquiry into his accusation that Mr. Vijayan had extended the company’s lease period to exploit the scarce resource. He alleged that Mr. Vijayan had, in the process, violated Central rules on the assignment of mining leases to private companies.

The court will hear the case again on May 6.

