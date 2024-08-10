GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mining banned at Navodaya Hill and Cheruvancheri in Kannur

Published - August 10, 2024 01:32 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thalassery Sub Collector Sandeep Kumar has imposed a ban on laterite stone mining activities at Navodaya Hill and Cheruvancheri owing to concerns over illegal operations in the area. The decision was taken during a meeting held at the collectorate on July 26.

Illegal mining at Navodaya Hill poses a significant threat to several institutions, including Navodaya School, Mahatma Gandhi College, Shanthigiri Ashram, and the Bio-Resource-cum-Agro Service Centre. The principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya highlighted the health and mental stress experienced by students and staff members due to laterite stone mining in the area, prompting the submission of a formal complaint to the District Collector.

Additionally, land acquisition measures are on for establishing a Kinfra industrial park in Koothuparamba constituency, with 506 acres in Cheruvancheri, Puttur and Mokeri villages earmarked for the project. Kinfra officials have warned that continued illegal mining could render the area unsuitable for development.

The ban also aligns with the 2013 Kasturirangan draft report, which classifies Cheruvancheri village as an ecologically sensitive area near the Western Ghats, where mining activities are prohibited.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.