Minimum wages to be paid to cashew workers

The government has reached an agreement with factory owners on ensuring minimum wages for cashew workers and strict legal measures will be taken against those who breach the norms from November 1.

Minister for Cashew Industry J. Mercykutty Amma made the announcement at a meeting held in Thiruvanathapuram on Thursday in connection with an ongoing strike by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

“Some factory owners are not paying the fixed minimum wages citing the crisis in the sector. This is not acceptable,” she said chairing a meeting in the presence of Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, trade union representatives and processors.

The Minister observed that the current situation is quite favourable for the industry. “The availability of raw cashewnut and the hike in market price of the processed kernels have given the industry a boost. But, despite that, the processors are restraining from paying minimum wages and the meeting was convened to rectify this discrepancy,” she said.

Support to industry

Mr.Ramakrishnan pointed out that the government has been offering all its support to revive the industry. Urging the processors to cooperate with the government, he said it is the responsibility of each processor to ensure minimum wages to the labourers who work for them.

The meeting was attended by P.K.Gurudasan, K.Rajagopal, B.Thulasidhara Kurup, Karingannur Murali and Murali Madandagode representing the labourers.

The representatives of the factory owners included Babu Oommen, Ebrone Varghese, Ranish Kumar and Nizamuddin. Labour commissioner Rajan C.V. and other officials were also present.