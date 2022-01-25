Kerala

Minimum wages of workers in electronics industry revised

The government has revised the minimum wages for workers in the electronics industry.

The minimum wage rates have been revised for posts from cleaner/sweeper to manager, as per an order signed by Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty.

Employees who currently receive more wages than that was decided in the notification will be eligible to continue receiving the higher wages.

A subcommittee had been appointed under the minimum wages advisory committee to study the matters. The recommendations of the subcommittee had been handed over by the minimum wages advisory committee to the government.


