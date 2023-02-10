HamberMenu
Minimum wages for houseboat employees hiked

February 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Putting an end to the stand-off between houseboat employees and owners over salary hike, a meeting chaired by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, in Alappuzha on February 10, 2023, decided to increase the minimum wage and daily allowance of workers.

As per the decision, the minimum wage has been increased to ₹14,000 from the present ₹12,000 and the daily allowance to ₹350 from the current ₹290. The meeting attended by representatives of employees and owners decided to increase the salary of temporary employees to ₹950. Permanent employees will get one month’s salary as a bonus. They will be provided insurance coverage of ₹5 lakhs.

In view of the pay hike, the Kerala Houseboat and Resort Workers Union (KHRWU) affiliated with CITU has called off the token strike on Saturday.

