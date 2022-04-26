Panel on minimum wages to meet
Kozhikode
A hearing of the minimum wages advisory committee in connection with reviewing the minimum wages in the coir manufacturing sector in the State, will be held at Government Guest House in Thrissur on Thursday. The Kozhikode District Labour Officer has requested representatives of employers as well as employees in Kozhikode district in the sector to take part in the hearing. For details contact 0495-2370538, a press release said.
