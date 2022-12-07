Minimum standards for healthcare establishments to soon be notified under the Kerala Clinical Establishments Act

December 07, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has drawn up the minimum standards required for each category of healthcare institution in the State, as prescribed in the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2018, and these are in the process of being vetted by the Law department before the final notification is issued, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The KCE Act 2018 had been unanimously passed by the State Legislature as a major step to ensure quality standards for healthcare establishments in the State and to bring in transparency and accountability in the manner of its functioning.

Once the minimum standards were approved and notified, all those institutions which newly apply for registration under KCE Act would have to opt for permanent registration only, Ms. George said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Assembly on Wednesday considered two necessary amendments to KCE Act, which were presented as the KCE Act Second Amendment Bill 2022 before the House.

One amendment pertained to the extension of the validity of the temporary registration from four years to four years and six months.

The second amendment to the Act pertained to the provision in Section 51 (1) that any notifications in the official gazette to remove any hurdles in the implementation of the Act had to be issued within two years. The government wants to extend this time frame to four years.

According to KCE Act S 19 (2), a healthcare establishment securing temporary registration from the KCE Council should have applied for permanent registration at least 60 days before the validity of the temporary registration expires.

Though the KCE Act came into effect in the State on January 1, 2019, because of COVID-19 pandemic, since 2020, all activities in relation to the implementation of the Act had been in cold storage.

Hence, the validity period of the temporary registration as well as the time frame before which the government could issue notifications to remove any hurdles to the implementation of the Act have almost expired, necessitating the amendments.

Once the proposed amendments are incorporated into the Act, all clinical establishments that have secured temporary registration under the KCE Council could apply for permanent registration before March next year, Ms. George said.

Already, 7,153 clinical establishments secured temporary registration with the KCE Council as required under the Act, most of which were laboratories. Ms. George also congratulated the labs for coming forward to be registered.

The House voted to send the KCE Act Second Amendment Bill 2022 to the Health subject committee for scrutiny.