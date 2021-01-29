Minimum basic pay fixed at ₹23,000

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11th pay commission submits recommendations to CM

The 11th Kerala Pay Revision Commission headed by K. Mohandas has fixed the minimum basic salary of State government employees and teachers at ₹23,000 and the maximum at ₹1.66,800.

The other recommendations include 4% to 10% of the basic pay as House Rent Allowance (HRA), minimum pension and family pension of ₹11,500, and additional allowance of ₹1,000 for pensioners above 80 years.

Extending retirement age by one year to enable finance resource management, minimum increment of ₹700 and maximum increment of ₹3,400, parent care leave of maximum one year with 40% salary, child care leave of maximum one year with 40% salary, enhancing paternity leave to 15 days and including adoption for paternity leave have also been mooted.

In the report submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Friday, the commission said the revised pay and other benefits would have retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

In view of the financial crisis, the commission comprising M.K. Sukumaran Nair, Ashok Mamen Cherian, both members, and secretary G. Ashok Kumar recommended only minimal increase in salary and allowances. The exchequer will need ₹4,810 crore annually to meet the hike in salary and pension.

The 28% Dearness Allowance (DA) up to July 1, 2019, will be merged with the basic salary and the fitment benefit will be 10%. No service weightage has been recommended. The employees will have no other option but to switch over to the new pay scales from July 1, 2019, and the changeover will be through Spark.

The City Compensatory Allowance (CCA) has been shelved in view of the hike in HRA. Those in the Corporation limits will get 10% of the basic salary as HRA, 6% to 8% in municipalities and 4% in panchayats. The minimum and maximum HRA recommended is ₹1,200 and ₹10,000 respectively.

The Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) has been enhanced to ₹17 lakh and pension will be fixed on the last drawn salary. The basic pension will be multiplied by 1.38 to revise the pension. The minimum salary of part time contingent employees has been hiked to ₹11,500 and a maximum of ₹22,970, while their minimum pension will be ₹5,750 and maximum ₹11,485.

The next pay revision is suggested in 2026. The measures for improving the administrative efficiency of the employees will be submitted in the next report.