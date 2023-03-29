Minimum age of admission to Class I will remain five years: Minister

March 29, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The minimum age of admission to Class I in the State will remain five years.

The decision was taken after informal consultation between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, though the matter did not come up for discussion in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Education had last month directed all States and Union Territories to fix the minimum age of admission to schools at six years in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Mr. Sivankutty said any change in the long-standing practice of admitting children to school at the age of five could be made only after taking the public into confidence and creating more awareness. Parents who wanted to enrol their children in Class I at the age of five would get an opportunity to do so next academic year, the Minister clarified.

At present, two years of kindergarten or pre-school is followed by Class I admission at the age of five in the State. This could not be overhauled mechanically or all of a sudden. The situation here would have to be taken into consideration while implementing aspects in step with the NEP, the Minister said.

The Kerala education model was known throughout the country. It was taking school education forward by utilising all avenues available within the federal system. This had its benefits too. All school-going children in the State were attending school. Nearly all of them studied up to Class XII. Dropout rate was very low, the Minister said.

However, the situation in other parts of the country was vastly different. As per the Union government, more than eight crore children in the school-going age were out of school, and the dropout rate was very high. The average schooling was 6.7 years, while in Kerala, it was more than 11 years, the Minister’s statement said.

General Education officials pointed out that the two Union government communications to States on aligning the admission age with the NEP were advisory in nature and without any timeline. The State was open to the idea of admission to school beginning at the age of six, but it would require a great deal of discussion. As of now, the State would continue to stick to five years as the minimum age of admission to Class I.