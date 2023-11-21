HamberMenu
Minibus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns at Laha; seven injured

The injured were admitted to the Government Hospital at Perunad. The condition of none of them is serious, hospital officials said

November 21, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Pathanamthitta

The Hindu Bureau
Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident in Laha, injuring many pilgrims in the wee hours of November 21, 2023.

Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident in Laha, injuring many pilgrims in the wee hours of November 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

At least seven people, including a child, were injured after a minibus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned near Laha in Pathanamthitta in the wee hours of November 21.

The injured were admitted to the Government Hospital at Perunad. The condition of none of them is serious, hospital officials said.

According to police, the mishap happened at 5.30 a.m. between Laha and Puthukada. “The bus was carrying 34 Andhra natives who were returning after having darshan at the Sabarimala temple. It hit a crash – barrier on the road side and turned turtle,” said an official.

A recent road safety survey undertaken by the Motor Vehicle Department has identified as many as 134 accident-prone sites along the trunk roads to the hill temple. A proposed implementation of remedial measures, however, has been delayed owing to a slower than expected release of funds by the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA).

