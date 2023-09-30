Miniature train service suspended for third week at Veli

September 30, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The toy train service at Veli Tourist Village has been suspended for the third consecutive week following technical glitches, much to the chagrin of tourists who flock to the tourist village.

The country’s first solar energy-driven miniature train launched in 2020 was the main attraction for tourists who reach Veli along with the destination’s boat service. The suspension of service has left tourists, especially children disappointed.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer in-charge of the project said “a technical glitch developed in the charger unit of the train service has forced the authorities to suspend the operation of the miniature train service. We have sent the PCB card of the unit for maintenance to Bengaluru two weeks ago. The private company that provides the maintenance service recently merged into another company. This has led to the delay in getting the service on time. However, we hope the serviced PCB card will be available in two days,” he said.

The train, modelled on the lines of a vintage steam locomotive, chugs along a 2.5-km rail route inside the tourist village, enabling tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty around the tourist destination located on the outskirts of the capital. The train with three cars can accommodate around 45 people at a time. The rail route also boasts a tunnel and a ticket booking office.

The project was set up at a cost of ₹10 crore, the first such venture in the country then. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the project in 2020. The station house for the train was designed in a traditional style. The surplus energy generated by the solar system was being routed to the grid of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

