Mini marathon to promote milk products

February 03, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KANNUR

The Department of Dairy Development is organising a mini marathon titled ‘Run for Milk, Run for Health’ as part of a dairy farmers’ meet in Kannur on Sunday.

The 3.5-km marathon, which will begin from Peerakkamthadam to Cheruthazham Farmers’ Sangam office, is an initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of incorporating milk and milk products into daily diets and promoting the use of quality-assured dairy products. MLA M. Vijin will flag off the marathon.

Part of a comprehensive campaign that includes dairy farmers’ meetings, awareness programmes, motivational classes, and initiatives to encourage clean milk production for quality information in milk production, the event emphasises the symbiotic relationship between milk, dairy products, and human health.

For registration, contact 9605356678 / 8089621572 / 9605300921