Mini job fair at Chathannur ITI on June 10

June 08, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

N.K. Premachandran, MP, will inaugurate Niog-2023, a mini job fair jointly organised by the District Employment Exchange and Employability Centre, at the Chathannur ITI on June 10. The fair is being held for over 600 vacancies in more than 15 private institutions. Employers from Banking, Finance, Accounts, Sales, Marketing, Administration, HR, IT, Education, Telecommunication and Automobiles will participate in the fair. Candidates up to 35 years of age with qualification from Plus Two or ITI and final year students of any course awaiting results are eligible to participate. Candidates can use the NCS Portal QR code given on the Facebook page of the Employability Centre, Kollam. They can attend the fair with biodata and NCS ID obtained through the portal after completing the registration by June 9. Spot registration will also be available at the fair. For more details, contact 8281359930, 0474 2746789.

