Mind and skin, there is a link between the two

November 16, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Prashanth, a 26-year-old native of Ulliyeri near Kozhikode, had been undergoing treatment for hair loss for long. There was no apparent improvement even after seven years of medication, and his eyelashes too began to fall.

Fed up, Prashanth ended his life in November 2022. Allegations and complaints over treatment lapses ensued. Dermatologists say this should have been taken up as an example of a case of psychodermatology, the treatment of skin disorders involving psychological and psychiatric methods that address the interactions between the mind and the skin.

Psychodermatology case

“He was in a progressive stage of the disease. The dermatologist might not have realised the need to treat it as a psychodermatology case,” points out E.N. Abdul Latheef, Professor, Department of Dermatology, Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. With World Psychodermatology Day being observed on November 18, experts have called for more awareness of this among doctors and the people.

Dr. Latheef says that mental health issues affect the skin mainly in three ways. “The patient may basically have mental health problems. For example, someone who thinks that his body is full of insects, a condition called delusion of parasitosis, may seek the service of a dermatologist first. The patient will never be aware of the mental health angle,” he says. Secondly, there are people who suffer from mental health problems because of existing skin diseases. Psoriasis patients falling into depression can be an example. Thirdly, common skin diseases get complicated because of the stress and tension that people face in their daily life.

Dr. Latheef suggests that dermatologists need to closely examine people with skin problems and check their symptoms and medical history to find out if they have any mental health issues. A questionnaire on mental health treatment can be helpful. “If such conditions are not diagnosed and treated, the patient will continue to be in the same state without any improvement. Some people may turn into psychiatric patients and a few others may take the extreme step,” he says.

A dermatologist, psychologist and a psychiatrist should jointly diagnose such patients and offer treatment. Doctors trained in psychodermatology may do it on their own as well. The Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, has a specialty clinic offering outpatient services in this, Dr. Latheef adds.

The Kozhikode-based Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences is offering a fellowship in psychodermatology for skin specialists.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.)