MIMI fish app service in five more districts

KOCHI

24 January 2022 21:17 IST

The coverage of the MIMI fish app service, jointly developed by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) and the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, is being extended to Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts from next month.

At present, the services of the app are available in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

The app provides home delivery of cleaned fish, with access to details such as date and time of capture of the fish. Packets of half-kg are available for delivery, and the app assures that the fish is free of adulterants. Those interested in setting up franchise in the five districts where it will be launched may contact 9383454647 for details.

