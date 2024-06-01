Milma’s TRCMPU to disburse additional milk price to farmers

Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) has decided to disburse an additional milk price of ₹2 per litre to dairy farmers in four southern districts.

Milk societies and farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts will benefit from this monsoon season relief.

The additional milk price will be calculated on the basis of the milk procurement during April 2024. It will be disbursed along with milk price in June, TRCMPU chairperson Mani Viswanath said on Saturday. As per the decision, the procurement price of milk will go up ₹46.84 per litre.

TRCMPU has taken necessary measures for disbursing financial aid as part of monsoon relief operations, Ms. Mani Viswanath said.

During 2023-24, around ₹12 crore was given as additional incentive for milk price and TRCMPU will have to spend around ₹1.5 crore for disbursing the milk price incentive during the monsoon season.

