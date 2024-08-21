Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram union increases milk procurement price by ₹9 per litre for Onam  

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) has increased the procurement price of milk by ₹9 per litre during Onam season.

Of this, ₹7 will be paid to dairy societies, while ₹2 will be converted into additional share capital of the regional unions. Of the ₹7 received by the dairy societies, ₹5 will go to dairy farmers, and ₹2 towards their handling expenses, TRCMPU chairperson Mani Vishwanath said on Wednesday.

This incentive would be offered proportionate to the milk the societies supplied in July 2024.

Through this Onam season incentive, TRCMPU will incur an additional expenditure of around ₹6.40 crore. TRCMPU disbursed ₹11.78 crore in the 2023-24 financial year and ₹1.37 crore to date in 2024-25 from its profits towards additional milk price.

