GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram union increases milk procurement price by ₹9 per litre for Onam  

Published - August 21, 2024 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) has increased the procurement price of milk by ₹9 per litre during Onam season.

Of this, ₹7 will be paid to dairy societies, while ₹2 will be converted into additional share capital of the regional unions. Of the ₹7 received by the dairy societies, ₹5 will go to dairy farmers, and ₹2 towards their handling expenses, TRCMPU chairperson Mani Vishwanath said on Wednesday.

This incentive would be offered proportionate to the milk the societies supplied in July 2024.

Through this Onam season incentive, TRCMPU will incur an additional expenditure of around ₹6.40 crore. TRCMPU disbursed ₹11.78 crore in the 2023-24 financial year and ₹1.37 crore to date in 2024-25 from its profits towards additional milk price.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.