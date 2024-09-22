Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram regional union reports record sales during Onam

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma netted ₹32 crore from the sale of milk, curd, ghee, and other dairy products during the Onam days.

From September 10 to 14 (Anizham to Uthradam), the sale of Milma milk in the four southern districts covered by TRCMPU, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta, stood at 38,34,530 litres and the sale of curd at 3,36,950 litres. On Uthradam day alone, TRCMPU registered a record sale of 13.62 lakh litres of milk and 145 metric tonnes of curd, a statement said. Around 294 metric tonnes of ghee was sold during Onam days.

TRCMPU had made extensive arrangements for festival season sales. It had also implemented incentive schemes for agencies and distributors.

TRCMPU chairperson Mani Viswanadh and managing director Muraly P. attributed the record sales to the concerted efforts of Milma employees, dairy farmers, agencies, trade unions, distribution and vehicle staff, and consumers.

