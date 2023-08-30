HamberMenu
Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram regional union posts record milk, curd sales during Onam

August 30, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (TRCMPU) of Milma has reported record sales of milk, curd and other dairy products during the Onam days this year.

On the Uthradom day (August 28) alone, Milma milk sales in four southern districts—Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta—crossed 15,50,630 litres and curd 2,40,562 kg, marking an increase of 21% and 26% respectively over the 2022 Uthradam day.

This was an all-time record for Milma, TRCMPU Administrative Committee Convener N. Bhasurangan and Managing Director D. S. Konda said in a statement.

Considering the additional demand for milk and curd during the Onam days, TRCMPU had made arrangements in advance to meet the increase in demand in the four southern districts. TRCMPU also sold 320 metric tonnes of ghee during the current Onam season.

“This record performance is the result of collective effort. The achievement has been made possible with the cooperation of dairy farmers, Milma employees, sales networks, supply chain operators including the crew of vehicles, and above all the consumers of Milma,’‘ the statement said.

