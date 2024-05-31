Milma’s Malabar Union hikes procurement price of milk by ₹2

The Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) of Milma has announced an additional incentive of ₹2 per litre for milk procured from dairy farmers for three months starting from June 1, which also marks World Milk Day.

The decision will increase the procurement price of milk from ₹45.95 per litre to ₹47.95 per litre, bringing benefit to around one lakh dairy farmers in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, affiliated to 1,200 primary Anand-model dairy cooperative societies.

The decision was taken by the MRCPU board which met in Kozhikode on Friday, said a press release.

Through the hike, around ₹12 crore will be disbursed to farmers as additional milk price till August 31.

The MRCMPU also decided to extend the subsidy of Gomathi Gold cattle feed for another three months from June 1. As per the scheme, farmers are entitled to a subsidy of ₹250 per 50 kg-bag of cattle feed, which is priced at ₹1,420. Besides, a subsidy of ₹50 will be given to each 50-kg bag of TMR cattle feed being sold by the trust under Milma Malabar Regional Union. Around ₹5 crore will reach the farmers as cattle feed subsidy through the initiative.

This is the first time the MRCMPU is providing high milk price and cattle feed subsidy during the monsoon season at the same price from five years ago.

Milma Chairman K.S Mani and Managing Director K.C. James said the total amount of ₹17 crore that includes the incentive for milk and subsidy for cattle feed would be handed over to dairy cooperative societies between June 1 and August 31.

