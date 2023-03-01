Milma’s ambitious powder plant nearing completion at Moorkanad

March 01, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The work on an ambitious milk powder plant being set up by the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) at Moorkanad near Valanchery in Malppuram is in full swing. The plant is expected to be commissioned by June.

The ₹130-crore unit will be the biggest dairy plant in Milma’s history. According to Milma Chairman K.S. Mani, the plant will give an impetus to Milma’s growth in the State.

Swedish multinational Tetra Pak is busy erecting a heavy milk conversion machinery at the Moorkanad plant being set up in 12.5 acres. Milma has chosen fully automated machines with the latest configurations. Tetra Pak will help Milma run the plant for the initial two years.

The plant will have capacity to produce 10 metric tonnes of powder a day by processing one lakh litres of milk. “We can stretch this up to 1.3 lakh litres,” said Mr. Mani.

He told The Hindu that Milma would consider outsourcing milk from neighbouring States like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for powdering. “We made a deal with some parties in those States to supply milk for conversion,” he said.

However, the fall in milk procurement in most States, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, has raised concerns. When Karnataka witnessed 18% slump in procurement, Kerala’s procurement fall was only by 10.8%. “But the increasing demand and better prices of milk powder and other milk products in the market are a positive sign,” said Mr. Mani.

Milma is on a drive to increase milk procurement considerably in the State. During the COVID-19 pandemic, milk procurement by Milma was more than what it could sell. Then Milma had to seek the help of Tamil Nadu to convert the excess milk into powder.

Last year, Milma’s daily average procurement had hit an all-time high of 15.8 lakh litres. But Milma is working to increase the procurement to 25 lakh litres within three years. “The powdering plant will give us a fillip,” said Mr. Mani.

Although Milma began the project at an estimated cost of ₹54.5 crore, it revised its plans by expanding the plant. The project now stands to cost ₹130 crore. “It will be the biggest investment in Milma’s history,” Mr. Mani said. Moorkanad was chosen for the plant because Malappuram is the only district without a dairy plant in Malabar.

Even though Milma is bringing out its Long Life milk brand with three months of shelf life, it is planning to experiment a six-month shelf life brand in tetra pack.

“We are also thinking about expanding our export sector. At present, our ghee, peda, and a few other items are being exported to the Gulf. We will explore the possibility of exporting all frozen items like ice cream, butter, and cheese,” he said.

Milma’s tiny powdering unit in Alappuzha was closed down more than a decade ago. However, Milma badly felt the need for a powdering unit during the first COVID-19 lockdown as thousands of litres of milk could not be sold.

“The powdering unit is not a project for profit. Economically, it may not be apparently viable. But the social cause we stand for is more important for us,” said Mr. Mani. It will take 10 litres of milk to produce one kilogram of milk powder.