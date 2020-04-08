Milma wants new conversion plant in Alappuzha

Milk marketing apex cooperative Milma has made an appeal to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to consider setting up a new milk conversion unit in Alappuzha to utilise the excess milk now being procured by the cooperative across the State in the wake of the continuing lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

In an urgent message sent to the State authorities, the milk cooperative said the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation had set up a milk conversion plant in Alappuzha in 1996. However, the plant has been lying idle for a long time now, for want of enough milk in the State for conversion.

However, the 21-day lockdown has resulted in Milma being left with excess milk. It is procuring more milk than it could sell on a day-to-day basis, said John Theruvath, chairman, Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, which is part of the apex cooperative.

It is estimated that Milma procures about 70,000 litres in excess of its sales. The reason for the excess milk procurement is that more dairy farmers are now relying on Milma to buy milk, as local sales in the unorganised sector had plummeted in the wake of the lockdown.

While Milma sale is around 2.75 lakh litres a day, procurement hovers around 3.25 lakh litres. The excess milk had been sent to Tamil Nadu for conversion work, turning milk into powder. However, the neighbouring State had initially refused to allow milk lorries into that State fearing the spread of the pandemic. However, Kerala government’s intervention had seen Tamil Nadu relent and allow milk lorries for the conversion work.

Mr. John said the milk conversion plant lying idle now in Alappuzha could not be revived. The plant condition had been evaluated and it would require around ₹10 crore for establishing a new plant, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam region has been able to sell most of its procurement with the supplies being redirected to meet demands from the special situation arising from the lockdown. Mr. John said the region was able to sell most of its procurement now, while Malabar region was sending milk for conversion to Tamil Nadu.