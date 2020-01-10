Milma venturing into veggie cultivation

Think Milma, think milk. Nothing new in that. Soon, you will also be able to add pesticide-free veggies to the list. And possibly, in the near future, even honey and eggs!

The Thiruvananthapuram regional union of Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) is foraying into the cultivation of pesticide-free vegetables. Christened ‘Haritha Milma’, the initiative will enable consumers buy safe and clean vegetables along with milk from Milma outlets.

Farmer collective

For cultivating the vegetables, Milma aims to create farmer collectives under its dairy cooperatives in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Alappuzha, the four districts which fall under its jurisdiction, Kallada Ramesh, chairman, Milma Thiruvananthapuram regional union, said.

Milma will supply the farmers with technical expertise and high-quality seeds sourced from the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticulture Research. A collective of not less than ten farmers can grow vegetables on own land or land taken on lease.

11 villages

In the first stage, Milma plans to launch the vegetable cultivation project in 11 villages this month.

The vegetables will be sold via existing Milma outlets and special ‘Haritha Milma’ shops.

Diversification aside, the initiative is also aimed at enhancing the income of dairy farmers and ensuring their financial security.

Moreover, Milma also hopes to play a leading role in the maintenance of public health by ensuring adequate availability of good quality vegetables, Mr. Ramesh said.

The Thiruvananthapuram union was also exploring the possibility of venturing into apiculture and layer poultry farming, Mr. Ramesh said.

In fact, the Thiruvananthapuram union planned to diversify even further and market more agricultural and non-agricultural products soon, he said.