Milma to set up hi-tech head office
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode
Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to India, will lay the foundation stone for the proposed hi-tech head office building of Milma here on Saturday. He will also open Milma’s 30th anniversary celebrations. J. Chinchu Rani, Minister for Animal Husbandry, will preside over the event. Various excellence awards will also be presented on the occasion, a press release said.
