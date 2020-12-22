Milma to increase subsidy on cattle feed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 December 2020 20:58 IST

In an effort to help dairy farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has decided to increase the subsidy on cattle feed to ₹70 per bag.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Milma director board on Tuesday. Milma has been providing a subsidy of ₹40 per 50-kg bag.

The revised subsidy rates, which would be applicable from January 1, would be available for all cattle-feed brands, Milma Chairman P. A. Balan said. The step would lessen the financial difficulties faced by the dairy farmers in the State during the pandemic.

“We cannot ignore the role of the dairy farmers in helping Kerala attain self-sufficiency in milk production. The extra subsidy will augment the growth of the State’s milk industry,” Mr. Balan was quoted as saying in a statement.

Support to farmers’ stir

The Milma director board also passed a resolution extending support to the ongoing farmers’ stir in Delhi against the contentious farm laws. The board members called upon the Union government to intervene in the issue and resolve the deadlock at the earliest.