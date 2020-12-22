Milma to increase subsidy on cattle feed

In an effort to help dairy farmers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has decided to increase the subsidy on cattle feed to ₹70 per bag.
A decision to this effect was taken by the Milma director board on Tuesday. Milma has been providing a subsidy of ₹40 per 50-kg bag.
The revised subsidy rates, which would be applicable from January 1, would be available for all cattle-feed brands, Milma Chairman P. A. Balan said. The step would lessen the financial difficulties faced by the dairy farmers in the State during the pandemic.
“We cannot ignore the role of the dairy farmers in helping Kerala attain self-sufficiency in milk production. The extra subsidy will augment the growth of the State’s milk industry,” Mr. Balan was quoted as saying in a statement.
Support to farmers’ stir
The Milma director board also passed a resolution extending support to the ongoing farmers’ stir in Delhi against the contentious farm laws. The board members called upon the Union government to intervene in the issue and resolve the deadlock at the earliest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath