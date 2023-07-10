Milma to commence ghee exports

July 10, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Pathanamthitta Dairy of the Trivandrum Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) has secured the licence to export Milma’s ghee to foreign countries.

An official statement said Milma will be exporting six-and-a-half tonnes of ghee to Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, U.K., U.S., Canada, Malaysia and Mauritius. The agency is planning to export around 110 tonnes of ghee in one year and achieve a turnover of ₹12 through it.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani inaugurated the ghee export project at the dairy complex at Mamoodu here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Milma Chairman K.S. Mani said around 4,000 calves would be adopted this year at an outlay of ₹5.5 crore, as part of the calf adoption programme by the agency.