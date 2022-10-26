Milma Thiruvananthapuram union launches bouquet of new products

Efforts on to achieve self- reliance in milk productivity, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 26, 2022 19:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is making all efforts to turn Kerala into the top-ranking State in milk productivity in the country by implementing a set of schemes to increase domestic milk production and ensure better returns for dairy farmers, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

Launching a bouquet of new products of Milma at a function here, the Minister said dairy farmers would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the government initiatives. Noting that the State now stood second in milk productivity in the country, she said Milma had played a key role in turning Kerala into a leading milk-producing State. “The government expects the State to attain self-reliance in milk production. Milma plays a pivotal role in achieving the target,” she said.

Noting that around 40 varieties of Milma products were available in the market, she said 80% of its profit had been utilised for the welfare of dairy farmers. The new products would help expand the market for Milma’s products, she added. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, Trivandrum Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) Administrative Committee Convener N. Bhasurangan said the move to diversify and strengthen the markets for Milma’s products was aimed at ensuring more revenue and profit for farmers. TRCMPU managing director D.S. Konda and administrative committee members V.S. Padmakumar and K.R. Mohanan Pillai were also present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Milma had priced the new products including probiotic Greek yoghurt, Mini cone, Fundae, and Milk Lolly aggressively to attract customers. The products would be available at various Milma outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app