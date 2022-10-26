Milma Thiruvananthapuram union launches bouquet of new products

Efforts on to achieve self- reliance in milk productivity, says Minister

The government is making all efforts to turn Kerala into the top-ranking State in milk productivity in the country by implementing a set of schemes to increase domestic milk production and ensure better returns for dairy farmers, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

Launching a bouquet of new products of Milma at a function here, the Minister said dairy farmers would be the ultimate beneficiaries of the government initiatives. Noting that the State now stood second in milk productivity in the country, she said Milma had played a key role in turning Kerala into a leading milk-producing State. “The government expects the State to attain self-reliance in milk production. Milma plays a pivotal role in achieving the target,” she said.

Noting that around 40 varieties of Milma products were available in the market, she said 80% of its profit had been utilised for the welfare of dairy farmers. The new products would help expand the market for Milma’s products, she added. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function.

Addressing the gathering, Trivandrum Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) Administrative Committee Convener N. Bhasurangan said the move to diversify and strengthen the markets for Milma’s products was aimed at ensuring more revenue and profit for farmers. TRCMPU managing director D.S. Konda and administrative committee members V.S. Padmakumar and K.R. Mohanan Pillai were also present.

Milma had priced the new products including probiotic Greek yoghurt, Mini cone, Fundae, and Milk Lolly aggressively to attract customers. The products would be available at various Milma outlets in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts.