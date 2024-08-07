ADVERTISEMENT

Milma Thiruvananthapuram regional union launches three welfare schemes for dairy farmers

Published - August 07, 2024 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Dairy Development launches the projects Ksheera Sumangali, Ksheera Soubhagya, and Santhwana Sparsham at Neyyattinkara

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma has launched three new welfare projects for dairy farmers in four southern districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani launched the projects ‘Ksheera Sumangali’, ‘Ksheera Soubhagya,’ and ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday.

Dairy farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts will benefit from these schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Ksheera Sumangali, financial aid will be provided for the marriage of daughters of dairy farmers of TRCMPU. Ksheera Soubhagya is a deposit scheme of ₹10,000 for newly-born girl child of dairy farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under Santhwana Sparsham, financial aid will be extended to dairy farmers suffering from critical diseases.

Ms. Chinchurani also launched the distribution of compensation of ₹1.18 crore under TRCMPU’s ‘Heat Index Cattle Insurance’ scheme.

K. Ansalan, MLA, presided over the function.

TRCMPU chairperson Mani Viswanath, Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson P. K. Rajmohan, Dairy Development department joint director Salini Gopinath, TRCMPU managing director Murali P, TRCMPU director board members, and Agricultural Insurance Company of India regional manager Varun S. were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US