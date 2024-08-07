Milma Thiruvananthapuram regional union launches three welfare schemes for dairy farmers

The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) of Milma has launched three new welfare projects for dairy farmers in four southern districts.

Minister for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani launched the projects ‘Ksheera Sumangali’, ‘Ksheera Soubhagya,’ and ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ at Neyyattinkara on Tuesday.

Dairy farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts will benefit from these schemes.

Under Ksheera Sumangali, financial aid will be provided for the marriage of daughters of dairy farmers of TRCMPU. Ksheera Soubhagya is a deposit scheme of ₹10,000 for newly-born girl child of dairy farmers.

Under Santhwana Sparsham, financial aid will be extended to dairy farmers suffering from critical diseases.

Ms. Chinchurani also launched the distribution of compensation of ₹1.18 crore under TRCMPU’s ‘Heat Index Cattle Insurance’ scheme.

K. Ansalan, MLA, presided over the function.

TRCMPU chairperson Mani Viswanath, Neyyattinkara municipal chairperson P. K. Rajmohan, Dairy Development department joint director Salini Gopinath, TRCMPU managing director Murali P, TRCMPU director board members, and Agricultural Insurance Company of India regional manager Varun S. were among those present.

